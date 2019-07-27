One week in and five candidates.
The Huntsville City Secretary’s Office announced Friday that through the first week of ballot applications, all but one ward position has a candidate. The city will be accepting application until Aug. 19 from interested residents for the four ward position on the Huntsville City Council, as well as the mayor spot.
Three of the four wards in Huntsville will see new representation, with councilmembers Tish Humphrey, Ronald Allen and Mayor Pro-Tem Joe Emmett each terming out. Current Ward 4 councilmember Joe Rodriquez and Mayor Andy Brauininger have already filed for re-election.
As of Friday, local realtor Daiquiri Beebe was the lone application for Ward 1, while retired TDCJ employee Mader Hedspetch was the only person to apply for the Ward 3 spot. Ward 4 will be a contested race with Rodriquez being challenged by student Emily Fuller. There are currently no applications for the Ward 2 position.
Brauninger is also currently unchallenged for the mayor position.
Applications can be found and submitted at Huntsville City Hall, 1212 Avenue M, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on the city’s website at www.huntsvilletx.gov/elections.
“The city secretary’s office provides a thorough candidate packet, which includes general information, a brief of the state election calendar, and references for guidelines and statutes,” Poe said. “Anyone is welcome to learn more about the duties of councilmembers and how the election process is conducted, even if they have no desire to run for office.
“The steps to becoming and the obligations of an elected councilmember include campaigning and record-keeping, which can seem overwhelming. We are here to help the public understand.”
The final day for voter registration to vote in this election will be October 7. Early voting will be from October 25 through November 1. Election day will be November 5.
