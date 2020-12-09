First United Methodist Church lights up downtown area

As most individuals’ holidays are likely looking a little bleak this year due to the continued pandemic, First United Methodist Church of Huntsville is bringing back an old tradition to light up the Christmas season.
Passersby in the downtown area will notice a dazzling Christmas light display illuminating the entire East side of FUMC, housing the historic sanctuary and office area, with lights streaming from the high towers down to the lawn. The community is encouraged to walk the property, take in the lights and the Christmas spirit.
“People are itching to get out, do things, and this is an awesome opportunity to get out, see downtown, see our church, and do so outside, socially distanced,” First United Methodist Church of Huntsville contemporary worship director Jason Bass said.
The last time that the church was decorated in Christmas lights was around 10 years ago, First United Methodist Church of Huntsville facilities director Jason Copes estimates, when the city of Huntsville coordinated the lighting up of the entire downtown area with surrounding businesses.
The effort was spearheaded by the church’s new pastor, Rodger Garbs, who worked with a team of staff members and volunteers to map out the design and string up the lights and decorations. It was his vision that in such dark times that 2020 has brought on, the church be the ones to bring a symbol of hope.
“When we think of Jesus being the light of the world and the church being the light of the world, it was so paramount that we light our church up to remind people of the hope that Jesus Christ brought to this world and will establish in his reign and rule in his second coming,” Copes said.
The Christmas light display is turned on every night at around 6 p.m. and will remain lit until midnight through January 6.
The community is also encouraged to join in on worship services in-person or online at 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. First United Methodist Church is located at 1016 Sam Houston Avenue in Huntsville.