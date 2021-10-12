HUNTSVILLE — Round up your family, friends, kids and beloved fur-babies and make your way to the First United Methodist Church of Huntsville’s 10th annual pumpkin patch to plead your case to the Great Pumpkin and make your holiday wishes come true.
Or just take advantage of the carefully designed photo-op spots of rustic seasonal signage and scarecrows galore to make a classic fall photoshoot – whatever.
The front lawn of FUMC is painted in hues of fall, as 1,300 pumpkins and gourds fresh off of the truck are now ready for picking.
Prices range from $1 for the smaller pumpkins to $25 for the “gigantic” ones, fit for say, a Pumpkin King, that FUMC temporary interim youth facilitator Greg Oberg notes not even most grocery stores carry. However, most of average size range from $10 to $15.
“Some of our community members even give a little bit more than what we’re asking for to help support what the youth are doing,” said Oberg.
The net profit of each year’s pumpkin sales goes towards supporting the church’s youth groups to attend summer camp and, or mission camp. This past summer, the teen mission camp served in Orange, to help the community rebuild after residual hurricane devastation, though their service also typically reaches veterans and widows, helping with tasks like building porches or painting.
This year, Oberg is hoping to raise a few thousand dollars to help more children attend.
Purchasing pumpkins from the FUMC pumpkin patch not only supports the church and its youth members, but the Navajo community as well. The pumpkins are grown on a ranch in New Mexico by Navajo residents to help battle unemployment by providing job opportunities, and the company has agreed to only charge the church for what is sold.
Pumpkins past their prime or any left overs at the end of the month will be set aside by the church to be given away for free.
“That way, we can be a better steward of things that are grown well,” Oberg added.
First United Methodist Church of Huntsville is located at 1016 Sam Houston Avenue.
