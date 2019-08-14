First round of Huntsville Superstar begins this weekend

East Texas’ preeminent talent show is one step closer to selecting a superstar.
Huntsville Superstar will host its first round of competition Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Old Town Theater, featuring some of the top talent in Southeast Texas and beyond.
“It is interesting to note that much of our talent has received the attention of producers for American Idol and America’s Got Talent – which goes to show the caliber of singers we have participating in this competition,” director Paul Shiver said.
Huntsville Superstar began its search for its next success story last month, with a live audition round. Following this week’s show, two more live rounds are set, with the finale in October. Contestants will compete for a $2,500 cash prize as well as the opportunity to earn a recording contract.
“We completed our acapella audition round last month with our pool going from 44 to 39 contestants,” Shiver added. “Our judges really have their work cutout for them, because this is one of the most talented group of contestants we have had.”
Patrick Canfield, 2010 champion R.L. Bell and Lacy Wilkinson will serve as the judges for the competition. During the month long breaks in the competition, the community will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite contestant each day. The contestant with the most votes will have immunity from elimination in the next round. Currently, 12,750 votes have been cast, with Megan Reynolds leading the way with over 3,500 votes and 27.6% of the vote. She is followed by Nathan Pope with 2,650 votes, or 20.75% of the vote.
“I am amazed by the amount of people who have voted in the competition,” Shiver said. “Along with voting, visitors to our website can see previous performances. However, the audience votes are the most important for the competition, so we hope to have a full house.”
The second round of competition is set for Sept. 21, with the finals on Oct. 19. All shows will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for children under the age of 12, senior citizens and students with a valid college or university ID. Tickets are available at www.HuntsvilleSuperstar.com or at the door.
“This is really a remarkable competition for our region,” Shiver added. “You would be hard pressed to find the talent and excitement in any other competition.”
