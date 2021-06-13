First Presbyterian welcomes new minister

Galveston native, Rev. Craig King has come back to Texas to minister to the people of First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville.
After 20 years in ministry, King first felt the call to this work when he was only 17-years-old.
“Life kind of got in the way. I went back to school late in life to finish my undergraduate work,” King said. “Then finally in my early 40s, I decided it was time for me to enter the ministry.”
The 25-year gap between his call to ministry and his service to it was full of events. The first of these being raising a family. During this time, King became part of the law enforcement in Galveston County and pursued his degree health care administration at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
He then worked as a project and office manager at a construction materials business. It was during this time that King felt the call to ministry once again, leading him to pursue a Master of Divinity degree from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, despite the pushback he faced from those around him.
Since then, he has served at many different churches in various states, but has always held a special place in his heart for Huntsville and its residents. Many of King and his wife’s family members have attended Sam Houston State University and after visiting them here, the town has left a mark on them.
While the town was on his mind, he had held out on moving to Huntsville until a colleague advised him to pursue his new role as minister of First Presbyterian.
“I had actually put Huntsville on the back burner,” King said. “I was talking to a friend of mine, and she goes ‘I think you really need to get in touch with those people in Huntsville again.’ I said what are you talking about, and she said, ‘you keep bringing it up, I think you’re called there.’ I just prayed about it some more, and sure enough, here I am.”
With his new role, King is most excited for the outreach that has been going on at First Presbyterian that he will now get to be a part of. He finds that Huntsville is the perfect place to engage in these initiatives since the town holds a college as well as the prison system.
To kick-off his time at First Presbyterian Church, the church will be hosting a welcome party for King and his family on Sunday, June 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.