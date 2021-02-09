A $4 million commercial project broke ground Tuesday morning.
First Financial Bank executives, board members, employees and guests held groundbreaking ceremonies on Pine Shadows Drive in Huntsville to officially mark construction of a 8,850 square-foot branch.
The financial institute will be relocating across the street to a state-of-the-art and high energy-efficient building across the street. The bank is currently housed in two separate buildings.
“The decision to build a new location in Huntsville was driven by the continued growth of the Bank and our need to have the entire Huntsville team in one building,” said Kirby Cason, Huntsville Division President. “Continued support from our loyal customers and the increasingly sophisticated financial needs of our diverse clientele has made this new building possible. In addition to traditional bank services, we offer a complete array of mortgage loan and trust services.”
The new branch will include a deposit-taking ATM and five drive-thru lanes with a wider lane designed for large trucks. It is expected to be open by the end of 2021.
In addition to Cason, the Huntsville Branch includes branch manager Laurie Morgan, commercial lender Kyle Wisenhunt, consumer lender Susie Garza and treasury management specialist Michelle Murray.
Headquartered in Abilene, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
