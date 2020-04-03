First Baptist Church worship services go digital

It’s been nearly two weeks since First Baptist Church Huntsville released its first online-only sermon recording due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And like many other churches, it’s still a learning curve for the church’s leaders.
“We are constantly searching for what to do in order to help and it’s hard when everybody is supposed to stay at home and you’re not supposed to be in contact with anyone and that’s what church is built off of — relationships — so it really simplifies what we can do,” FBC Pastor of Worship Garrett Sims said. “The staff feels inadequate, but it also helps us think of new ways to achieve old methods. It makes us think creatively and out of the box.”
The sermons have multiple assets at their disposal such as the choir, the video and audio editing, and communicating messages to the congregation about upcoming church events.
“Churches depend on volunteers to do things and we have a great team of experienced videographers and editors that have experience from all over,” Sims added. “They want to use these gifts to give glory to god and so we have a place where we shoot videos so they can help out with the process. All of the people that are in the recordings are volunteers; some are college students, some of them are music majors, math majors, and workers in the community; that’s my favorite aspect is that you get people from all walks of life.”
These volunteers realize the importance of keeping faith during these hard times and they are willing to devote their time and effort to these recordings until church is allowed to resume its normal functions.
“We record the videos and put them on Vimeo,” FBC Executive Pastor Brett Mosser said. “To contact everyone, we do a church wide text, email, Facebook post and update our website. When we have the video ready, we send out a text or an email with the link to get everyone instantaneously. I have been sending out announcements videos all of last week to notify everyone.
While recordings are one way to reach out, other staff members have found a way to make use of cancelled church activities.
“We had all this Easter stuff planned for kids and now we can’t do any of it,” Children’s Minister Debra Wion added. “We can’t do our Easter egg hunt so we’re making up resurrection eggs and we’re going to deliver them to families so that it gives families the opportunity to learn the true meaning of Easter.”
Mosser starts the recorded sermon with an introduction, then they progress with music, followed by a message to the children. Afterwards a pastor will deliver his speech and finally, Mosser ends with a closing message.
“We record our sermons starting Wednesday night and work all the way until Sunday,” volunteer David Tucker said. “With all this going on a lot of churches that are more traditional don’t have the ways of doing all this so they aren’t able to have service. Being there for your community is very important so I’m glad we were fortunate enough to have the kind of technology for this.”
Sunday sermons are streamed at Facebook.com/Huntsvillechruch2 at 10:45 a.m. each week.
