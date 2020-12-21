During the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, officials with the U.S. Forest Service are reminding the public that fireworks are prohibited in the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.
Fireworks can create a potentially dangerous fire situation, and Forest Fire Management Officer Jamie Sowell says law enforcement personnel will be watchful again this year.
“For the safety of the public and our forests and grasslands, we urge people to attend public fireworks displays and to keep in mind that fireworks are not allowed in the Angelina, Sam Houston, Davy Crockett, and Sabine National Forests, and the Caddo and Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands,” he said.
The four forests and two grasslands in Texas cover nearly 700,000 acres of public land and have many popular recreation areas for camping, boating, picnicking, hiking, and a variety of outdoor activities.
“Those possessing or discharging fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices in the national forests or grasslands can be ticketed and fined. We don’t want to spoil anyone’s holiday, but at the same time, we want the holidays to be enjoyable and safe for all forest and grassland visitors,” Sowell said.
For more information, visit us on the web at www.fs.usda.gov/texas.
