Firehouse Subs bringing Valentine's Day fun to nursing home residents

Huntsville’s Firehouse Subs is asking the community to make a local assisted living or nursing home resident their sweet heart this Valentine’s Day.
Activity books, socks, slippers, blankets and traditional Valentine’s Day gifts and treats are being collected at Firehouse Subs for the pandemic’s loneliest survivors.
At Christmas, Firehouse Subs corporate initiated a Silver Santa, calling on their many franchise locations to collect gifts for local assisted living and nursing home residents. Huntsville Firehouse Subs co-owner Nancy Nixon didn’t quite expect the response she received or how it would weigh on her heart.
“We realized when we did the Silver Santa project here in town, the need was so great because we dropped off bags and bags of gifts at area nursing homes and the attendants, nurses and staff would meet us outside almost with tears in their eyes. They said, ‘you have no idea, these people are so lonely and their family can’t come see them,’” Nixon said.
The impact of that moment stayed with Nixon, as she continued to look for ways to continue giving back to the residents who have been isolated for nearly one year since the onset of the pandemic, trading their connection to the outside world for their own health and safety.
“It’s a part of the population that oftentimes gets overlooked and the success that we had with Silver Santa really opened our eyes as to like, it’s not that these people don’t have anybody, but they’re so isolated right now and the reaction that we got from the nursing home staff just opened our hearts and our eyes,” Nixon said.
While they will remain separated from the ones they love on Valentine’s Day, Nixon hopes to show the residents that they are still on the community’s mind and in their hearts. Shortly after Christmas, Nixon was inspired to re-use the Silver Santa box to collect Valentine’s Day treats for the assisted living and nursing home residents, and so far, the effort has taken off. Nixon began collecting items on Feb. 1 and immediately received an overwhelming collection of stuffed animals, books, slippers, blankets and candies.
To the franchise owner, giving back is simply a part of who they are as a franchise, however, it takes a special person such as Nixon to further spread the generosity throughout the community, especially during these difficult times.
Nixon has worked in law enforcement since 1989, primarily as a night time patrol officer in downtown Houston. It’s what drew her to Firehouse Subs, even though she didn’t necessarily ever see herself as owning a franchise. It’s mission to give back to first responders was one she could identify with on a personal level.
Since Firehouse Subs first started its Public Safety Foundation, the company has donated over $55 million to provide equipment, training and support to hometown heroes including first responders and military non-profits. Nixon has additionally worked to provide a free coat rack through the colder months and initiated an “accidental” food bank in front of the sub sandwich restaurant at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns, effectively closing dining rooms including hers throughout the spring. Nixon offer free food that was destined for waste if left unused for her restaurant, and after seeing the surprising need, Nixon’s effort expanded to include several shopping carts worth of donations from local grocery stores, as well as monetary and physical donations from community members looking to contribute.
“It was horrible that we were at that point where people needed that much assistance, but what was amazing was the community support and that was kind of overwhelming to me,” Nixon said.
Now, Nixon is hoping that the community will continue its’ giving spirit and is now inspired to continue giving back to Walker County’s assisted living and nursing home residents throughout the year.
“The need is there, I’m already thinking ahead to what can we do months from now,” Nixon said. “Everybody has that giving spirit at Christmas, and then the rest of the year it might subside and I just don’t want the seniors to be forgotten,” Nixon said.
To donate to the Silver Valentine Donation Drive, visit Firehouse Subs, located at 235 I-45 S. in Huntsville, through Feb. 14. Facilities with inquiries about receiving donations can contact Huntsville Firehouse Subs co-owner Jill Jackson at jjackson@firehousesubs.com.