Firefighters released from hospital after wreck

All three Huntsville firefighters involved in a mid-morning wreck on Sunday have been released from the hospital.
City officials confirmed this after three firefighters traveling westbound on FM 2821 to a call at Holiday Inn in Huntsville. According to Public Safety Director and Chief of Police Kevin Lunsford, the engine was running full alarm with sirens and lights.
“The engine was at the intersection of FM 2821 and 247, when a 2019 Toyota Highlander failed to yield the right of way and struck the right rear quarter panel of the engine,” Lunsford said. “The truck rolled several times before coming to a stop in the intersection. The Toyota was traveling on FM 247.”
Lunsford reported that two firefighters were able to escape the wreckage. One firefighter was trapped inside the truck.
“Emergency personnel were able to extract him. The two firefighters and driver of the Toyota were transported by ambulance to Huntsville Memorial Hospital,” said Lunsford. “The more injured firefighter was taken to Conroe Regional.”
Huntsville Police and Fire Departments responded to the accident, as well as DPS and Walker County Sheriffs Office.
Fire Chief Greg Mathis said New Waverly Fire Department covered the city by manning stations while HFD recovered.
“An advanced accident team responded to the scene and is investigating,” said Lunsford. “We thank every first responder that assisted us today and are very thankful that everyone will recover.”
Firefighters were responding to a fire alarm at the hotel, where staff said a burnt piece of toast was the cause.
