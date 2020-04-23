Fine art classes pose difficult challenges for remote learning

With learning being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, art teachers are adjusting their teaching to provide good instruction remotely.
Like many other teachers, art teachers have been required to utilize online classrooms such as Google Classroom, Google Hangout and video services such as Zoom. However, when it comes to theater and band, teachers have had to become more creative.
“Just like the core classes, we are using Google Classroom and Google Hangouts as our primary classroom method,” HISD band director John Green said. “We are also using SmartMusic to help get the students some material to play on their instruments. That is an online music service that allows students to play their instruments using solos and different pieces of music. These online sources came with a bit of a learning curve, but we have had more attendance and we may begin utilizing these resources when school goes back to normal.”
One challenge for students has been internet access, with many students lacking internet access or a home computer. This has required more creativity from teachers, as some students are unable to access Zoom video or may need more time to access lessons.
“About 2/3 of my students cannot attend the Zoom meetings. They may have enough data to email, or can telephone, so I am lucky to be in contact with about 75% of them,” HISD theater director Velvia Keithley said. “I am teaching the same lesson about 10-15 times a day for different groups of children, either in a back-and-forth email chain, or in several phone calls — and that is after my several Zoom sessions.
“I think the challenge for the students is not having the constant face-to-face with their teachers, as well as the help from their peers. Face-to-face lessons are a very useful tool for teachers.”
Another issue many in education are struggling with is how much learning children are missing each day, due to being out of school. Online learning is helpful, but it requires students to be diligent and organized. Even if students are keeping up with their work, they are still spending less time each day learning. Arts teachers are working to ensure they keep their work challenging and fun.
“We have dove deep into art history, learning about influential works,” art teacher Ashley Bynum said. “Not only are we learning about the history behind art, we are learning to get our creative juices flowing with photography and creating compositions out of what we have around us. There are a lot of resources out there for us to be successful teaching online, and the virtual museum and gallery tours are very beneficial for teaching art history.
“However, we are still overcoming new obstacles every day, but the students have done a great job adapting to e-learning.”
The impact of COVID-19 on education is expected to be long lasting, with some experts saying that teachers may not return in the fall. However, teachers and students alike have learned new skills which will likely be incorporated into education in the future.
Overall, educators believe this time out of school has been beneficial to experiment with different methods of learning.
