Finding the perfect dress for prom

With Huntsville High School’s senior prom just weeks away, the Junior Service League’s Say Yes to the Dress is in “dire need” of prom dress donations to make every girl feel glamorous on her night to remember.
“Everything is moving really fast, they weren’t going to have prom, then they were going to have prom, then we weren’t going to have Say Yes to the Dress and now we can – everything has just been a little all over the place this year,” Say Yes to the Dress organizer Kaileigh Patrick said. “We’re just thankful we get to have this.”
Say Yes to the Dress is an annual Junior Service League project, collecting gently worn dresses to put on a special shopping event for Walker County seniors to find the prom dress of their dreams, free of charge.
This year, seniors can schedule private shopping appointments during their elective periods to find their perfect dress, enter a raffle with gift cards and walk away with a bag of goodies to help them get ready for their special night.
The event usually gives away 30-50 dresses every year, with a greater demand each time around. After a difficult financial year, Say Yes to the Dress organizers are expecting a greater need as the expense of a new prom dress will likely take low priority for many families.
“I want to give as much of an opportunity as possible for every senior to enjoy what they can of the last of their school years and their senior year,” Say Yes to the Dress organizer Tehrah Sikes said.
Usually kicking off each prom season with a surplus of dresses from the year prior, the Say Yes to the Dress clothing racks are largely empty since last year’s donation efforts had just kicked off before the pandemic hit and prom was canceled. Now, the Junior Service League is asking the community to check the back of its closets for prom dresses that could be donated, while service league members scour local resale shops, purchasing dresses with their own money.
“We haven’t ever before asked the community for donations, we haven’t ever really needed it, but if anybody ever wanted to donate money to the League for specifically this event, if anybody wanted to sponsor or anything like that, I feel like this would be the time now to start,” Patrick said.
Dresses or donations for Say Yes to the Dress can be dropped off at ADK Salon, located at 1526 Sam Houston Avenue, or at Huntsville High School.