Finding success in trying times

When Frank and Sulma Olivares added a take-out window and picnic area to their historic 1930’s property two years ago, they envisioned families enjoying sunny picnics overlooking the train tracks running through Riverside. However it was never utilized until now.
Part of the allure of going to Frank’s Taco Station is dining in, where the small town atmosphere really comes to life. Upon walking into the Riverside cafe, you’re likely to see a friend or two, and even more likely to leave having made a new one.
Now, with dining rooms closed and many restaurants scrambling to adjust to new methods of take-out options, fate has helped Frank’s Taco Station continue to serve its community.
The long forgotten take-out window has gone right into play, enabling Frank’s Taco Station to transition to accommodating orders without missing a beat.
“People are really enjoying coming up, ordering and picking up right there, it just makes them feel like a good old-fashioned walk-up,” Frank’s Taco Station owner Frank Olivares said.
It’s a good distraction for his customers, to make them feel like it’s just a normal day of grabbing their favorite meal. Olivares has even added some of the charm from inside of the restaurant to decorate the walk-up area for his customers to take comfort in.
Pieces of scripture donated by customers that once hung inside of the restaurant now line the outside of the building leading up to the take-out window, appropriately spaced apart for those in line to enjoy the signs while socially distanced from one another.
“I kind of staged them a little bit a part and so when you wait in line, I always tell them to grab some of those starters before you get to the menu, so you should read the scripture before you get to the menu,” Olivares said.
It’s a small reminder to have patience, hope and grace during trying times.
Like most restaurants in the area, Olivares notes initially seeing a steep decline in orders, however he now notes that his sales have nearly recovered.
“We have taken a hit, but the Lord has really blessed us because the support from the community is outstanding,” Olivares said. “(The pandemic) effected (business) a lot at first, but then within a week it went right back up.”
Olivares contributes his relative success during this time to his constant care for his community and vice-versa.
“I’ve always worked on personal relationships, we don’t worry about the dollar, it’s really just to get to know somebody … In the small community, it matters tremendously because I’d rather say ‘hey, do ya’ll need anything? Are y’all okay at home? Is there anything we can do to help?’”
As restaurant owners and real estate agents, the Olivareses are used to interacting with customers and fostering a family atmosphere, though despite an empty dining room, the husband-wife team have continued to find ways to bring smiles to the community.
Olivares has worked to distribute free food into the community as a board member with Good Shepherd Mission, and most recently provided free meals to the Huntsville Police Department with New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
While the Olivareses love stepping up to give back to their community, nothing beats being in the restaurant with a dining room full of friends and family.
“It hurts to sit in the diner and just watch it be lonely … it used to be packed with kids and laughs and joy,” Olivares said. “It’s just different now … I just give thanks to the Lord that we’re still able to operate and just enjoy the memories.”