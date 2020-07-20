The filing period has started for local elections scheduled to take place in November.
While many know President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be on the general election ballot Nov. 3, there also will be races for positions on the boards that oversee the city of Huntsville, Huntsville ISD and the Walker County Hospital District.
Candidate filing for open positions began Saturday and will run through Aug. 17. Potential candidates can declare write-in candidacy by Friday, Aug. 21.
Four at-large positions on the Huntsville City Council, two spots on the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees and three positions on the Walker County Hospital District will be among the local ballot measures to go before voters.
HUNTSVILLE CITY COUNCIL
The drawing for the Huntsville City Council ballot order will take place at 8 a.m. on Aug. 18. Local officials noted that there is no longer a fee to file your ballot application.
To be eligible to become a candidate, the city charter requires the individual:
• Be a citizen of and a qualified, registered voter of the state of Texas and the city of Huntsville;
• Be free of debts in taxes or any assessment to the city;
• Be at least 21 years of age on the date of the election;
• Be a resident of the city for at least 12 months preceding the election;
• Shall not hold any other office or employment under the city government.
Individuals wishing to find out more about running for the city council can find the 2020 candidate packet on the city website, www.HuntsvilleTX.gov/Elections or www.HuntsvilleTX.gov/Elecciones, or through the office of the City Secretary at Huntsville City Hall, 1212 Avenue M.
When filing a campaign form, please call ahead to schedule an appointment for notary services. The city secretary’s office is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Accommodations for time considerations outside normal business hours will be considered on a case-by-case basis. For more information, call 936-291-5413 or email CitySecretary@HuntsvilleTX.gov
HUNTSVILLE ISD
Those who reside within the Huntsville Independent School District are eligible for the school’s Board of Trustees. Position 4, currently held by Dr. Karin Olson-Williams, and Position 5, held by Sam Moak, will be the two positions up for election.
To file for a place on the ballot, potential candidates should visit the Hawkins Administration Building, located 441 FM 2821 E. in Huntsville. More information and candidate qualifications can be found at www.huntsville-isd.org/.
WALKER COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT
The Walker County Hospital District’s Board of Managers operate on two-year terms, with Anne Woodard, Jerry Larrison and Dr. Curtis Montgomery each up for re-election.
To apply for a spot on the ballot, potential candidates should visit the hospital district’s office within the First National Bank Building, located at 1300 11th St. in Huntsville.
REGISTER TO VOTE
To find out if you are registered to vote, visit VoteTexas.gov or contact the Walker County Voter Registration office at 936-436-4959, located at the Walker County Annex on the corner of Sam Houston Avenue and 13th Street. Citizens must be registered by Monday, Oct. 5, to vote in the general election.
