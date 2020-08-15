Interested in running for office?
Several communities in Walker County have seats open on governing boards, but the candidate filing deadline to be on the November ballot in non-partisan races is 5 p.m. on Monday.
Here are some of the spots to be filled and who has announced their candidacy as of Friday:
In Huntsville, a eight-member city council formulates and enables policy for the city on behalf of its citizens. They are elected to two-year terms at non-partisan elections.
This year, two seats are up for election, including the ones held by Bert Lyle, Dee Howard Mullins, Clyde Loll and Mari Montgomery.
As of Friday, three outside candidates have filed to run for these seats. Loll announced earlier that he would not pursue re-election.
Lyle and 2020 Citizen of the Year Vicki McKenzie have filed for positions one and three, and appeared to be running unopposed as of Friday. Mullins will be challenged by Jeff Bradley for her seat, while Montgomery will face off against Pat Graham for her position.
At Huntsville ISD, two positions on its seven person board are up for grabs. Incumbent candidates Sam Moak and Dr. Karin Olson-Williams have both filed for re-election. No other candidates have submitted their paperwork as of Friday.
Three seats on the Walker County Hospital District board and the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees will also be up for grabs.
Citizens must be registered to vote by October 5, to vote in the general election. To check your voter registration, visit VoteTexas.gov or contact the Walker County Voter Registration office at 936-436-4959.
