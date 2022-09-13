The 5th Annual Muster Festival at the HEARTS Veterans Museum of Texas hosted a 5k Run and Sortie Bike Ride to benefit area veterans, correctional officers and first responders. More than 50 vendors gathered on the museum grounds to raise awareness and funds on behalf of those who serve our country. The event was a fresh idea brought to the board five years ago as the replacement for their annual garage sale.
“I am thrilled that we have such a robust event for kids to learn more about history and for our veterans and officers to learn more about available services,” said Thomas Leeper, Vice President of the Board for the HEARTS Veterans Museum.
“The ruck march is to honor the action of learning to carry your gear over long distances,” said Liesa Hackett. “My first one in the military was twelve miles.”
Hackett is a member of the Veterans Affairs Advisory Board and an active contributor to events at the museum. The Ruck Run and Fun March started on the second year of the event, making this the fourth year for runners to participate. The Huntsville Fire Department and local police officers assisted with traffic and safety for the ruck runners, who made it back to the finish in record time.
“This is our biggest event of the year,’ said Tara Burnett, Executive Director of the HEARTS Museum. “It’s always an honor to celebrate our veterans, first responders, and correctional officers. This is also an opportunity to learn about their jobs and what they do every day.”
She was proud to announce that almost 60 vendors were in attendance at the event, and said she was extremely grateful for their sponsors.
Chynthia Richardson and Nick D’Agostino of VFW Post 5871 sold raffle tickets for a drawing to be held on November 11. Sam Houston Post 95 members were on site recruiting for the American Legion Honor Guard and Color Guard. Food4thasoul and Cora Lee’s Kitchen came out to support their community by selling soul food and handmade baked goods.
Sundale Senior Living staff were promoting their assisted living facility. Disabled American Veterans representatives Jack “Beetle” Bailey and Tom Selby from local chapter 78 were one of several groups at the event raising awareness for vital services for veterans and peace officers.
