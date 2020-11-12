Fewer Americans expected to travel this Thanksgiving amid pandemic

There will be fewer travelers on the roadways and airports this Thanksgiving holiday due to the pandemic.
According to AAA Travel, the effects of the ongoing pandemic, high unemployment, and public health concerns will result in an anticipated 10 percent drop in travel in the U.S. The agency is also predicting a more than 5 percent drop in total travel volume year-to-year in Texas – the largest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008.
Based on mid-October forecast models, AAA would have expected up to 50 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving – a drop from 55 million in 2019. Texas figures are set to drop to 3.9 million – down from nearly 4.2 million last year. However, as the holiday approaches and Americans monitor the public health landscape, including rising COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine restrictions and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) travel health notices, AAA expects the actual number of holiday travelers will be even lower.
“Nearly four million Texans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, a decline of more than five percent when compared with last year,” said AAA Texas Vice President and General Manager Kent Livesay. “The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”
For Americans who make the personal decision to travel for the holiday, it is important to know the risks involved and ways to keep yourself and others safe. In addition to CDC guidance, travelers should also be aware of local and state travel restrictions, including testing requirements and quarantine orders. Travelers can visit TripTik.AAA.com to find the latest state and local restrictions along their route.
Those who decide to travel are likely to drive shorter distances and reduce the number of days they are away, making road trips the dominant form of travel this Thanksgiving. Travel by automobile is projected to fall 4.3 percent, to 47.8 million travelers and account for 95 percent of all holiday travel. For Texans traveling by vehicle, the forecast shows a slight drop of one percent to bring the total estimated number of people driving to 3.8 million.
INRIX Predicts Wednesday Afternoon to See Peak Traffic
Traffic volume is expected to be less than in years’ past, but travelers in major urban areas will experience increased delays at popular bottlenecks, up to 30% above normal pandemic congestion levels. INRIX expects Wednesday afternoon to see the highest volume of traffic.
“Though fewer people will be traveling this Thanksgiving, we expect more holiday drivers than we had over the last few holidays during COVID-19,” said Bob Pishue, Transportation Analyst at INRIX. “Drivers should plan alternate routes and departure times to avoid traffic jams.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.