HUNTSVILLE — The U.S. Department of Education has approved a $4.1 billion allocation to Texas Public Schools.
Earlier this year, the federal government distributed two thirds of the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, totaling $81 billion, to 50 states and the District of Columbia. Texas is receiving more than $12.4 billion total in ARP ESSER funds, and Wednesday’s approval of their plan will result in the release of the final $4.1 billion.
Huntsville ISD is scheduled to receive $21.6 million in total ESSER funds, while New Waverly ISD will get a total of $2.93 million. The district’s have been finalizing plans in recent months on how they plan to use the funds to safely sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Like most districts, we will use a good amount of the funding to combat learning loss. That will come in the way of additional tutors, extra duty pay for our current staff and the purchase of new software,” Huntsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said.
Sheppard noted that the district is also exploring the possibility of running a late bus transportation schedule, which will allow students to stay late for after-school programs. However, he hopes that most of the learning loss initiatives will take place during the traditional school day.
“Study after study has shown that students are most engaged during the traditional seven-hour school day,” the superintendent said. “After-school programs don’t have a high success rate, because frankly, students are tired.”
Huntsville ISD will also use a large amount of its federal allocation to replace aging heating and air conditioning systems.
Officials with the Texas Education Agency say that they plan to use American Rescue Plan funds to invest in summer learning programs for Texas students and will use design-thinking based processes to extend the school day and year. Texas also plans to offer high-dosage tutoring, high-quality instructional materials, and job-embedded professional learning to help address the academic impact of lost instructional time on K-12 students in the state this summer and next school year.
“Through our plan, we are addressing lost instructional time resulting from COVID-related disruptions," Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. "With all Texas schools required to offer in-person instruction to all students, schoolchildren across Texas will have access to specialized tutoring, high-quality instructional materials, and job-embedded professional learning to strategically address the academic impact of the pandemic. These funds will support our state’s comprehensive roadmap to learning recovery.”
A total of 40 states have submitted their ARP ESSER state plans to the Department of Education.
ESSER ALLOCATIONS
Huntsville ISD - $21,605,258
New Waverly ISD - $2,934,495
Madisonville ISD - $8,092,251
Willis ISD - $15,471,323
Richards ISD - $699,733
Trinity ISD - $5,133,385
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.