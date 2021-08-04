HUNTSVILLE – Nearly $7.5 million from the American Rescue Plan is expected to be used to bolster the city of Huntsville’s capital improvement project plan.
During a special city council budget workshop on Tuesday, Huntsville City Manager made a pitch to earmark a large percentage of the funds for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
“We are working on a plan with the [city council’s] finance committee, and are getting close to finalizing a spending recommendation. But it looks like that these funds will be able to provide a large influx of cash and help get a lot of projects done,” Kulhavy said.
According to federal records, the city has been allocated up to $9.21 million in total funds from the federal stimulus bill. The funds must be allocated by the end of 2024.
Under the 2021 budget city leaders are currently planning to expand water lines at Avenue I and Bobby K. Marks Drive, Sam Houston Avenue and Fish Hatchery Road, while also expanding sewer lines running into the McGary Creek Lift Station on the northside of town. All of these projects are expected to be funded by stimulus dollars.
Broadband projects that are currently being pitched include the installation of fiber optic lines to the soon-to-be-constructed MLK Community Center at Emancipation Park and to the Wynne Home Arts Center. Kulhavy said that the fire optic expansion would allow the city to expand its public wifi access.
The city manager’s recommended budget is expected to be made public on Aug. 13, and presented to the city council on Aug. 17.
