Family set to open first liquor store in Riverside

Riverside’s first stand-alone liquor store is set to open this month, the first for the small community that has remained largely untapped since residents last year voted to allow such establishments within the city limits.
Those efforts were spearheaded by local businessman Brady Larson, who is scheduled to open the doors to Busy Bee Liquor inside a newly-constructed shopping center on Hwy. 19.
It’s the culmination of a long-desired business venture for Larson.
“I worked at a liquor store through school and I always told myself that one day I was going to own one,” Larson said. “It took me this long to get the resources and finances to do it, and building it in Riverside makes it so much better for me.”
While the liquor store business is new to Larson and his family, they are bringing with them strategies that have worked in other careers and businesses with them to the shop. Larson also owns Bumble-B Septic Services and a plethora of housing rentals.
A unique feature to Busy Bee Liquor will be its drive-thru, which will offer customers the option to pick up snacks, candy, cigarettes and liquor without having to leave their vehicle.
“No one has a drive-thru like this. We will have anything that anyone could want with a massive selection of anything that you could imagine,” Larson added.
Busy Bee Liquor is located in the 3700 block of Hwy. 19 in Riverside.
