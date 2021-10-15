Family organizes autism, epilepsy awareness walk

SubmittedA local family recently held an awareness walk in support of people with autism and epilepsy through Huntsville. 

With brightly colored shirts and signs, Mandi and Bethanie Fuller recently embarked on a difficult mission – making the world kinder towards people with autism and epilepsy.

For the second consecutive year, the mother-daughter duo has organized a walk for those with the disorders, which include Bethanie.

Bethanie’s biggest supporters are her husband Brady Fuller and her siblings, especially her big brother Ashton Fuller, who is a freshman in high school. The family also thanked the generosity of Kai Graves, Taylor Philley and Officer Stacey Smith, who helped turn the awareness walk into a reality.

“So much of the community showed support, a ton of sponsors and volunteers,” Mandi said.

Sponsors for the event included Odin’s Few Motorcycle Club and the 7oGs of Huntsville were sponsors for the event.

“Everyone came together for a great cause and truly showed their care and support for one another,” Mandi added. 

