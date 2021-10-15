Family organizes autism, epilepsy awareness walk

With brightly colored shirts and signs, Mandi and Bethanie Fuller recently embarked on a difficult mission – making the world kinder towards people with autism and epilepsy.
For the second consecutive year, the mother-daughter duo has organized a walk for those with the disorders, which include Bethanie.
Bethanie’s biggest supporters are her husband Brady Fuller and her siblings, especially her big brother Ashton Fuller, who is a freshman in high school. The family also thanked the generosity of Kai Graves, Taylor Philley and Officer Stacey Smith, who helped turn the awareness walk into a reality.
“So much of the community showed support, a ton of sponsors and volunteers,” Mandi said.
Sponsors for the event included Odin’s Few Motorcycle Club and the 7oGs of Huntsville were sponsors for the event.
“Everyone came together for a great cause and truly showed their care and support for one another,” Mandi added.
