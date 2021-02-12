Family fights against parole for man convicted of 2001 murder in Walker County

It's been over 19 years since her husband was shot to death and burned in rural Walker County, but LaTarsha Gamble says she is still battling for justice for her family and for other victims of violent crime.
Gamble, an Huntsville mother of two, has been using social media to stoke opposition to the proposed parole of Sterling Crawford, the state prison inmate who murdered her husband in just 11 days before Christmas in 2001.
Keidrick Gamble, who was 29 at the time, was shot to death in what investigators believed was a drug deal gone bad on December 14, 2001. The next day a group of hunters found a badly burned body, later identified as that of Gamble, lying beside a dirt road in a rural area of the county.
LaTarsha told The Item that while Crawford’s chance at early parole is unlikely, she is still worried that his next appearance before the state board could result in his release. He was sentenced to 35 years from a Walker County jury, but if granted parole could be released in three months.
“At the time Keidrick was killed our son was one and our daughter was two. It has affected them a great deal, because they had to grow up without a father,” LaTarsha said. “ He (Crawford) took something from us that we can’t get back.
“Even though time has gone on, you are never able to truly heal from it. It would take a monster to do the crime that he committed and it was all because of jealousy.”
LaTarsha’s daughter, Kendall, has also joined the fight by launching an online petition through change.org in an effort to sway the parole board, because according to the victim’s family, Crawford’s sentence wasn’t harsh enough.
“I think he should have been sentenced to much more ... 35 years is like a pat on the back for what he did,” LaTarsha said. “Him (Crawford) being able to set his feet on the streets early would be a catastrophe.
“As long as I have breath in me, I will go from place to place to make sure he stays behind bars.”
