Famed singer/songwriter coming to Huntsville

A legendary Texas musician is bringing his talents to Huntsville later this month.
Shake Russell, a popular Texas singer/songwriter who has inspired countless musicians will perform at Thoreau Woods Coffeehouse Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. Russell, who will perform alongside Michael Hearne, has been a fixture on the folk-rock charts for over three decades and written hundreds of well-known songs.
“I personally know Shake and have seen him perform on many occasions,” Thoreau Woods vice president Pam Johnson said. “Although he is a country musician, his music is different because it is very upbeat and exciting. We thought he would be a great person to feature because he has a large Texas following.”
Russell, a Kansas City native, moved to Austin in the early 1970’s and played bass for John Vandiver's Ewing Street Times Band. An apprenticeship under John and tutelage from fellow band member, Michael Mashkes, afforded Russell an opportunity to hone his guitar skills and cultivate a musical style that would define his Texas-style brand of folk-rock.
After The Ewing St. Times disbanded, Russell eventually relocated to Houston, and emerged into the vibrant music scene of the Montrose area, where they rapidly garnered an enthusiastic following.
“Shake has probably performed at every honkey tonk in the state of Texas,” Johnson added. “He has also been featured on ‘Austin City Limits’ and ‘The Eye’s of Texas.’ He is truly a Texas treasure.”
In the late 70s, Russell formed his own band and was joined by hometown friend and fellow songwriter-musician, Dana Cooper. Based in Houston, the duo enjoyed immense success throughout the state and was given extensive airplay on local radio stations. Many of the melodies on Russell’s “Songs on the Radio” album were recorded at Houston’s KLOL, including the hit “You’ve Got a Lover.” During this segment of Shake’s career, he played regularly at Theodores, The Texas Opry House, Ander Fair, Fitzgerald’s, Rockefeller’s, Corky’s and the Mucky Duck.
“Russell has won countless awards and been featured in several documentaries covering country music,” Johnson said.
Through the years, Russell’s songs and albums have frequented the Billboard charts, with many, including “Deep in the West,” “You’ve Got a Lover,” “Put Yourself in My Shoes,” “One More Payment,” and “Our Kind of Love'' being recorded by such distinguished artists as Waylon Jennings, Jessi Colter, Ricky Skaggs, Clint Black, and Carolyn Dawn Johnson.
“We have hosted over 100 concerts here at Thoreau Woods and we enjoy featuring talented artists that bring good entertainment to Huntsville,” Johnson added. “We do not have the opportunity to experience great music too often in Huntsville, so we encourage the community to come out and have a good time.”
Thoreau Woods requests donations of $20 to $25 for the show. The coffeeshop is located at 144 E. Mosley Lane in Huntsville.
