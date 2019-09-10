Fall into planning and planting

Our area has been dealing with an excess of 100 degree weather for the last couple of weeks. I know that it is hard to believe that the first day of fall is around the corner. All of us are waiting for the weather forecasters to confirm any cool front that might be on the horizon. Regardless of how uncomfortable we humans have been, plants have noticed the shorter daylight hours and the soil temperatures. Plants love this time of year to take root and get ready for the next six months.
I know that it sounds odd to be thinking about planning and planting this month, but it truly is the best time to get trees, shrubs and woody perennials into the ground. It’s also a great time to look around your yard to determine what needs to be replaced or moved. I found a couple of spots in my backyard this morning (while watering) that need to be thinned of a Virginia Sweetspire that has begun to act like an English ivy trying to dominate an area.
The Sweetspire is a native, but I need to keep an eye on the part of the yard it’s trying to move into. Speaking of natives, the WCMGA Fall Sale on Sept. 14th will offer some great Texas natives that you might want to look at for your yard. There will be some Little Henry Sweetspire in this fall sale, but you might want to be there early as there are limited numbers.
A new favorite for the Butterfly/Memorial Garden is Joe Pye weed. This plant is an herbaceous, late-blooming perennial native. A wildflower and an herb that was used as an herbal remedy. It sometimes has a vanilla scent. This butterfly nectar plant is a tall one! Put it at the back of your flower border because it will grow to over five feet. Some have been measured as tall as seven feet! There will be limited numbers of all the natives like this one at the plant sale.
The Almond Verbena (Aloysia virgate) is outstanding this year! Again there will be limited numbers, but this herbaceous perennial can spread up to fifteen feet and reach heights of eight feet. Besides the lovely white blooms, the aroma the blooms produce is amazing. This plant will lose its leaves if we have a rough winter. Don’t think it’s dead, it’s simply waiting for warmer weather. Give it a light trim and don’t overwater this plant. Over watering or poorly draining soil can cause root rot.
Another great fall plant for the garden is the Blue Mist Ageratum. Blue Mist is a compact rhizomatous perennial wildflower. From mid-summer until autumn purplish stems are topped with soft masses of powder-blue fuzzy flowers. The blooms are frequented by butterflies, bees and skippers. This robust plant forms colonies in sunny or partly shaded sites with moist to average soil. When this is in full bloom in the Butterfly House (it’s been too hot for it to show up yet), it is like a non-stop party with pollinators visiting the pale blue, little flowers. They pack a lot of punch for pollinators!
The Walker County Master Gardeners will be holding their annual Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, September 14th out at the Demonstration Gardens at 102 Tam Road. This year’s sale will be a little different in that the doors will close at Noon.
When the sale opens at 8 a.m. it is suggested that you head directly to the area that interests you the most, because some plants are in very limited quantities. Also, wear your sunscreen as the heat will hit early. It is also suggested that you bring your own wagon or a helping hand, because our garden has a limited number of wagons for use.
Parking is free, but will be directed, as the parking lot will be used as a staging and loading area. The entrance for the sale is the arbor closest to the Agri-Life building if this is your first time to visit us.
—
For information on the upcoming Fall Plant Sale, you can call the Walker County AgriLife Extension Office at 936-435-2426. The Walker County Extension Office is also on Facebook. WalkerCoTxAgrilife has been established to provide updates and information to Walker County residents and landowners on a timely basis. The Walker County Master Gardeners are also on Facebook! Check out both of these Facebook pages and hit “like” to join.
