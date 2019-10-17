Get ready for a day of food, fun and fellowship, with St. Thomas Catholic Church’s 49th annual fall festival Sunday in Huntsville.
The event will follow an outdoor 10 a.m. bilingual mass, with the festival running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1603 Avenue N. The event will feature a silent auction, live auction, DJ, Bazaar and family activities.
“Over the last several years, committee members have brought ideas from other parish bazaars and we’ve been able to successfully add those ideas, which has allowed our festival to grow,” said festival co-chair Lavonne Zaiontz. “Our parish has experienced a growth spurt, so we are looking forward to breaking ground on our multi-purpose building in the near future. Next year is the 50th anniversary of our festival and it is our goal to hold the festivities under the pavilion of this new building. All of the funds from the festival will go towards the new building.”
Activities set for the festival include a country store, sweet shop, plant booth, cake walk, mystery gift card booth, grocery wheel, a book nook, children’s games, inflatables and a children’s race.
“This is our first year to get our youth and college students at the Catholic Student Center involved with the auction items. Each grade collaborated on an art project to donate to the auctions,” Zaiontz added. “With the assistance of volunteer teachers, the youth used their handprints, fingerprints and hands to create Pinterest-inspired ceramic plates, vases, paintings, photos and a table.”
In addition to crafts and activities, attendees will also be treated to a selection of Mexican food, BBQ, hamburgers, turkey legs, and baked potatoes to choose from. The festival will also include a performance by Ballet Folklorico.
“A new feature of our festival this year is an inflatable mechanical bull and a rock wall for attendees to enjoy,” Zaiontz said. “Cork and Canvas also donated their services to glaze and fire the ceramics and one of our parishioners, Kilgore Construction laid the decorated tiles for a Mother Teresa inspired table.”
The live auction is set to begin at 1:30 p.m., with the silent auction ending at 3 p.m. The raffle drawing for 25 prizes will end the day's festivities.
Parking will be available in the SHSU dormitory parking lots on 17th Street and the SHSU resident parking garage.
