A love of Christ and a desire to grow has pushed Faith Lutheran Church senior pastor Robert Hemsath to expand his congregation.
On Sunday, the church and school on Sumac Road in Huntsville will celebrate another milestone, as they hold a dedication for their new education and fellowship facility following the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. The dedication will include an open house and ribbon cutting.
The new facility will replace three temporary buildings and allow the church to expand its ministry.
“This is a great opportunity for us to continue remodeling our church and school and put our offices in one space,” Hemsath said.
Faith Lutheran’s new building features four new classrooms, two of which will be dedicated to three year-old school classes, with the other two for Pre-K classes. Additionally, the building will have a youth room for middle, intermediate and high school ministry. A new fellowship hall will host congregation and school events.
“The new building will provide more space for learning and growing,” Hemsath added. “We are very excited for the youth room and it will also serve as a space for adult education.”
Faith Lutheran Church features several different ministries, including men’s and women’s fellowships, LIFT for college-age-and-up and a separate college ministry. Educational classes at the church are offered for those as young as six weeks old through fourth grade, teaching Bible studies, music, art, PE, computer and Spanish.
“Our vision for all of our different ministries and school classes is that we are the people where the love of Christ lives,” Hemsath said. “We have these different arteries which they go under and we always want to share it with our community in fellowship.”
Faith Lutheran Church and School is located at 111 Sumac Road off of Highway 30 West.
