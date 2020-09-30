Fair to kickoff Friday night with concert

Missing live music and community gatherings as much as we are? The upcoming Fair on the Square and the preceding Pre-Fair Concert just might do the trick to cure your coronavirus blues.
The annual community festival will kick off Friday night with a free concert, featuring Houston’s Folk Family Revival. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. inside the Fair on the Square Beer Garden, located near the intersection of University Avenue and 14th Street.
Wherever the Folk Family Revival plays, the ground underneath seems more a sanctuary than a stage. The Lankford brothers, Mason and Barrett, once filled a pew at a Magnolia church where they became fast friends with their soon to be brother and lead guitarist Caleb Pace.
They played rock’n’roll in church for a time until the congregation found them a little too wild for their flock. So the family dug up their roots from that place and headed home to the little shed next to their parents’ house. The brothers added close friend Nick Odom a while later and continued onward to become the Houston family jam band.
With their record releases thus far, 2011’s “Unfolding” and 2015’s “Water Walker”, the band of brothers’ music has evolved and left fans guessing with each rendition of their ever-changing sound. With their new record, “Electric Darlin”, released June 2019, one can appreciate the multi-genre direction they’ve taken with their new sound.
Over the years, Folk Family Revival has opened for legends such as Willie Nelson, Lucas Nelson, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Hayes Carll, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eddie Money, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Merle Haggard, George Jones, The Marshall Tucker Band, The Suffers and Jon Foreman.
More information about the 46th annual Fair on the Square and the pre-fair concert can be found at faironthesquare.com.
