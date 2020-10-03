Fair on the Square will go on

Michelle Wulfson | Item File PhotoWine Knot will be returning this year as part of the 46th annual Fair on the Square. The festival will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. today. 

The 2020 Fair on the Square takes place today despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year will mark the 46th fair and things are going to look different for festival goers — with new attractions and COVID-19 precautions.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m.

Here's what to expect this year.

The 2020 Fair on the Square will have new safety precautions put into place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 precautions

• All participants will be requested to wear face coverings upon entry.

• A mask will be provided by the city of Huntsville for those who do not bring one.

• Six-foot social distancing is requested while standing in line for games and food vendors.

• Hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the festival grounds.

What's new this year?

Battle of the Bands, which includes five separate concerts from bands out of Houston, Dallas, Austin and California.

FAIR ON THE SQUARE MAP.jpg

What are the top returning attractions?

Kid’s Corner at Rather Park

Wine Knot

Beer Tent

Classic Car Show

Tickets, gate admission, parking

Gate admission: Free

Parking: Paid parking will be available close to festival grounds. Free parking is available at Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University, with a free shuttle bus that will take transport to and from the festival grounds. 

Tags