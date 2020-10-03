Fair on the Square will go on

The 2020 Fair on the Square takes place today despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This year will mark the 46th fair and things are going to look different for festival goers — with new attractions and COVID-19 precautions.
Gates open at 9 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m.
Here's what to expect this year.
The 2020 Fair on the Square will have new safety precautions put into place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 precautions
• All participants will be requested to wear face coverings upon entry.
• A mask will be provided by the city of Huntsville for those who do not bring one.
• Six-foot social distancing is requested while standing in line for games and food vendors.
• Hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the festival grounds.
What's new this year?
Battle of the Bands, which includes five separate concerts from bands out of Houston, Dallas, Austin and California.
What are the top returning attractions?
Kid’s Corner at Rather Park
Wine Knot
Beer Tent
Classic Car Show
Tickets, gate admission, parking
Gate admission: Free
Parking: Paid parking will be available close to festival grounds. Free parking is available at Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University, with a free shuttle bus that will take transport to and from the festival grounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.