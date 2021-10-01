The Fair on the Square is an autumn tradition that keeps growing as the years go on.
What was created as a kickoff to the now defunct Texas Prison Rodeo in the 1970s, is now the largest annual event in Walker County. Each year, the festival that’s held along Huntsville’s historic downtown square brings in upwards of 20,000 people to the community.
The 47th annual Fair on the Square, hosted by the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with hundreds of venders offering everything from homemade goods to classic festival foods.
TOP ATTRACTIONS
Apart from the hundreds of vendors, Fair on the Square offers attractions for everyone in the family. The adults can enjoy their time in ‘The Watering Hole’ — a beer tent that is also home to the Battle of the Bands competition — or ‘The Wine Knot’ — a tent featuring wine tastings and food pairings.
Children will be allowed to experience the ‘Kid’s Korner’, located at both Rather Park at at the intersection of 13th Street and Avenue J. Children attractions include: arts and crafts, a bungee run, balloon artists, a giant coloring mural, a rock wall, a bounce house, a petting zoo with pony rides and face paintings.
Car enthusiasts can check out the Huntsville Cruisers Classic Car display. The Huntsville Cruisers are an association of enthusiasts that meet to promote and share their love of the automobile. Their classic cars will be on display in the Allstate Insurance Parking lot on Sam Houston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Don’t forget to stop by the food court, which will feature classic festival foods such as kettle corn, funnel cakes, barbecue, corn dogs and much more.
PARKING
Find a place to park near the downtown square can often be a troubling endeavor. Those attending the fairs are asked to park in Lot Z2-14 near Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University. A free shuttle service will bus patrons to the fair free of charge.
The shuttle runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WEATHER
Officials with the chamber of commerce say that the event will go on rain or shine.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say that showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Saturday, mainly after 1 p.m.
