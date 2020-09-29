Fair on the Square returns this weekend

The Huntsville - Walker County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 46th annual Fair on the Square on Saturday with hopes that this year’s event will help small businesses get back on track after a challenging year.
“One of the reasons why we feel that it is so important is, while we should be having some caution, and we should have some education around COVID-19, we also feel that it’s important to support the area’s economic community,” Huntsville - Walker County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ray Hernandez said.
The pandemic, going on its eighth month, has caused devastating effects on the economy following state-wide shutdowns, increased unemployment and small business closures.
“Millions and millions of dollars have been lost in Huntsville and Walker County, so it’s an opportunity for us to lend a hand-up to folks,” Hernandez said.
Vendors from across the state and locally needing to recoup losses before the year’s end have shown a strong interest in returning to the fair. So far, over 350 booths have been confirmed for this year’s event.
“We’re almost sold out, we’re ahead of where we were at last year, so we’re very pleased with the turnout as far as vendors,” Hernandez said, however the city as a whole will reap the benefits of holding the popular annual festival that brings in around 20,000 visitors each year. Festival goers will patronize food establishments, gas stations and lodging, as well as the downtown businesses surrounding the fair.
“We as the chamber feel that it is important to support the fabric of the economic prosperity and certainly the amount of folks that will come down to these downtown businesses is just humongous. We have overwhelmingly heard folks really enthusiastic about us being down here. They certainly get an opportunity to showcase their wares,” Hernandez said.
The chamber has also received positive feedback from visitors across the state that plan on attending the event, and despite the pandemic, a strong turnout is expected.
“Obviously the pandemic is top of mind for us, so we want to make sure that we continue to execute a safe, family friendly event,” Hernandez said.
While Fair on the Square will certainly look a little different this year, the same exciting entertainment and shopping opportunities as past years will be available with a few minor tweaks. The Kids Korner has been changed up to remove activities that the chamber felt might pose a greater risk and PPE sponsorship has been attained from the city of Huntsville. Hand sanitizer as well as thousands of free face masks will be available to the public upon request.
“We’re encouraging everyone to wear masks, we certainly will have plenty available for anyone that wants one, and I think the biggest thing when you look at the guidelines for CDC is our event is 100% outdoors,” Hernandez said.
Festivities will begin Friday evening at 8 p.m. with a performance from Folk Family Revival at the Beer Garden tent, located at the intersection of 14th Street and University Avenue, followed by Fair on the Square on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. around the downtown square. The 46th annual event will see the return of a sprawling foodcourt, classic car show, Wine Knot and arts and crafts stations. A Battle of the Bands will be debuting at this year’s event with five bands from across the state playing throughout the day at the Beer Garden tent.
Free parking and shuttle service provided by First Baptist Church and Northside Baptist Church will be available Saturday at Bowers Stadium, Lot Z2-14 by the scoreboard, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We’re looking forward to executing a great event and it’s only possible because of the sponsors and the tons of volunteers that come out to help us,” Hernandez added.