Fair on the Square returns despite community speculation

Cities across Texas continue to cancel festivals and community events.
However, it’s a different story for the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce, which has opted to move forward with plans for its 46th annual Fair on the Square next weekend.
The annual festival is expected to bring thousands to Huntsville, and will be the largest community gathering in the region since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.
“It’s kind of a double edged sword – yes, I think it should go on because it does help the businesses, it does bring in money, but no, I don’t think it should go on, only because of the safety issues,” Reece Antiques co-owner Stacey Grosjean said.
For some businesses, the fair brings in a generous financial cushion to offset a slow month’s losses. In the case of Reece Antiques and SouthernBelle Mercantile, it would help cushion a loss of profits from the time that the shops closed due to COVID-19.
Normally, Reece Antiques’ door would be open to welcome festival-goers inside the Mid-Century Modern shop during Fair on the Square. However, this year, while the store will be open, its door will remain closed to passers-by on Sam Houston Avenue. A sign requiring masks to be worn before entering the store will instead greet potential visitors thinking about entering.
It’s not the warm welcome Reece Antiques would typically give-off at downtown Huntsville’s Fair on the Square, an event promising thousands of flocking tourists and economic growth.
“This year, I don’t know what to expect. I was kind of surprised that they were even going to do it this year,” Grosjean said. “I’m curious as far as what the turnout is going to be … is it going to be good because people are tired of being inside, or is it going to be slow because people are afraid?”
The question has hung in the air for many as the event approaches and is accompanied by thoughts of what a crowded event bringing 20,000 visitors from across the state would look like in the age of COVID-19 under CDC guidelines.
“As a business owner, I would appreciate the customers coming out and coming to my shop, but as a regular person, you’re afraid, because that’s a situation where you can’t control the number of people,” Grosjean said.
Due to the size of the event and the fact that many attendees travel from outside of the local area, Fair on the Square will be a high risk environment for the virus to spread according to CDC risk classifications.
Mary Jane Crowe of Southern Belle Mercantile has been careful to follow CDC precautions in her downtown business and seems confident in the event’s ability to move forward safely.
“Everyone has to be cognizant that this is a serious thing that we’re all facing, but we need to be adults about it and we need to take the proper precautions and not crowd,” Southern Belle Mercantile owner Mary Jane Crowe said.
Crowe – formerly of Southern Charm Refurbished, Repurposed Antiques – has been on the downtown square for nearly two years and has seen the benefits of the event for local businesses.
“I love the location because we have people walking by and going into the shops,” she said.
Southern Charm saw a spike in business during last year’s Fair on the Square, and helped Crowe gain repeat customers that came to the fair from out of town. Now, with her new store and location in the historic Gibbs National Bank on the corner of 11th Street and Sam Houston Avenue, Crowe looks forward to an even more successful event this year for Southern Belle Mercantile.
“(Fair on the Square) is great for our town, people always comment that there’s so much to offer here that they didn’t know about,” Crowe said. “I always feel like the more things that we can do to track people to our community, the (more) businesses will benefit.”
Those choosing to attend Fair on the Square are recommended to maintain six feet of social distancing, frequent hand washing or sanitizing and wearing a mask.
Fair on the Square is scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 3 in downtown Huntsville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
