With the annual Walker County Fair being scrapped last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of Walker County youths were set to miss out on the chance to show off their months-long projects, which included raising a variety of livestock.
Even the annual auction was in jeopardy.
However, that is not the case anymore, thanks to careful planning by the Walker County Fair Association. This year’s auction is certainly going to be much more technology driven, with the assistance of Wal-Lee Auction Company.
“‘An investment in youth through community involvement’ has been the motto of the Walker County Fair Association for 42 years. This year, as we navigate COVID-19, our role has a new look,” fair officials said in a release.
The fair association is reaching out to former and future buyers to assist over 200 Walker County 4-H and FFA youth exhibitors in the online auction. Many of these exhibitors have been working over nine months on these projects and have thousands of dollars on materials, animals, feed, supplies and equipment invested in the projects.
“Through no fault of these youth exhibitors, they stand to lose thousands of dollars,” WCFA officials said.
The fair association is working with the Wal-Lee Auction Company to lessen the financial impact the exhibitors have experienced with the cancelation of the fair.
The event catalog is now ready for viewing and the online auction will open for pre-bidding on Tuesday, April 14 ending with live, online bidding on Saturday, April 18 starting at 2 p.m.
Opening bids for many projects have already been set.
If you are able and would like to support an exhibitor, there are two ways you can assist:
• Go to www.itemonline.com/fair and follow the directions just below the fair’s tent logo to register as a buyer. This allows you to bid on sale lots during pre-bidding and the live-online auction.
• Add-on to a WCFA youth exhibitor by visiting the Walker County Fair website, under the “Get Involved” tab on the top ribbon. Or go to: www.walkercountyfair.com/p/getinvolved/addonform. Add-ons can be made on-line, by downloading the form and mailing it in with a payment or by calling Traci at the WCFA office at 936-291-8763.
• Additional information on the auction itself will also be available at walkercountyfair.com.
The Walker County Fair Association would like the thank the sponsors for the online auction, which include: Navasota Livestock, Stan Klawinsky Construction, B&R Productions, Rollo Insurance, Rancher’s Supply, Fleming’s Processing and Charlie’s Used Cars.
