Faculty research addresses complexity of the Opioid Crisis

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration recently created National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to highlight the need to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs.
There are many different ways to safely dispose of the leftover opioid medications. However, despite successfully tackling the "supply side" of the opioid crisis, overdose deaths remain on the rise according to Dr. Sahar Soliman, assistant professor of Pharmacology for Sam Houston State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine (SHSU-COM).
“The Opioid epidemic has been plaguing this nation for at least the past two decades,” Soliman said. “Aggressive pharmaceutical marketing and the subsequent overprescribing have been implicated as the main reasons behind the opioid crisis. As a result, efforts have been directed to decrease opioid prescription volume, opioid amounts per prescription, as well as co-prescribing opioids and benzodiazepines, a combination known to increase the risk of respiratory depression.”
A team of researchers at SHSU-COM, in collaboration with scholars from the SHSU department of Mathematics and Statistics and Sociology department, have teamed up to address the opioid epidemic, with Dr. Soliman leading the helm.
“As a pharmacist, safe medication practices have always been an intriguing topic for me. The complexity of the opioid crisis and the failure of the current approaches to reduce overdose deaths, despite the strict control over the supply part of the problem, are all signs that we should dig deeper,” Soliman said. “The opioid problem is probably multifactorial, and a solution to this problem requires careful consideration of both sides: supply and demand. Social determinants of health play a great role in determining both.”
Social determinants of health are defined as conditions in which an individual is born, grows, works, lives and ages, and have an influence on the individual and their societal health outcomes. Examples include, vulnerability of certain populations to opioid use disorder, appropriate pain management, access to emergency care, access to addiction treatment programs and relapse after the completion of a treatment program, in addition to the roles that gender, racial/ethnic and rural/ urban inequities come into play.
“Our team looked into this problem and analyzed the interplay of health determinants and their effect on opioid use in East Texas,” Soliman said. “This study perfectly aligns with the mission of the COM to promote rural health in East Texas and will help identify rural inequities in our area of service and the effect on the opioid crisis.”
Their efforts did not go unnoticed, and Dr. Soliman was recently invited to present the team’s findings in a presentation titled, “The Opioid Epidemic and Social Determinants of Health,” as part of the “Drugs of Abuse” course for second and third year doctoral students enrolled in the University of Wisconsin Madison’s School of Pharmacy.
“I was honored to be given such a great opportunity to represent the COM at one of the top pharmacy schools nationwide, but it was also a huge responsibility, because I wanted to represent our college in the best way,” Soliman said. “Overall, it was a great experience. The talk was very well received, and I am excited about the future collaboration opportunities that will follow.”
