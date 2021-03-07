The largest school bond in its history, at $127 million, is going to voters in May as supporters try to put a dent in decades of condemned buildings, leaky roofs and costly building repairs within the Huntsville Independent School District.
The proposed bond includes a pair of propositions that will allow the Huntsville ISD to upgrade and expand nearly every campus, while also building an auditorium, a baseball/ softball complex and a varsity-level football stadium. It’s the first bond that district officials have proposed since 2013, which ultimately failed. Local voters have also not approved an increase in school taxes since 1998.
And it all is expected to come at record low interest rates.
“From an economic standpoint, there will likely never be another point in time that we will be able to borrow money at the rate schools are currently borrowing at,” Huntsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said. “With the size of these bond packages, a quarter point on the interest rate can equate to several million dollars on the back-end of the bond.”
Current bond rates range from 1.5% to 2%, which in turn could save the district millions of dollars in interest payments. In January, Friendswood ISD in the Houston metroplex sold $120 million in bonds at an interest rate of 1.82%. The rate set a new low in the Texas market.
Sheppard is expecting a similar outcome for Huntsville ISD if the bonds are approved by voters.
IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS
Taxpayers have been told that the bond packages would likely result in a property tax increase of up to 9.94 cents per $100 in valuation, and that was less than earlier estimates because the pandemic was causing a plunge in interest rates.
However, the maximum tax increase to the interest and sinking fund could be even less if issued interest rates are below the district’s projected rate of 2.5% for a 2021 bond sale and 2.75% for a series of bonds that would be issued in 2022.
Using the projected maximum 9.94 cents rate, local homeowners will see a maximum annual increase of $74.59 on their school taxes. However, district officials are quick to note that trustees have lowered the maintenance and operations tax rate 14.22 cents over the past three years, which is expected to continue.
“We’ve been kicking around numbers for over a year now on the tax impact and have been very conservative,” Sheppard said. “We are hopeful that if the bond packages then the tax impact will be even less on our community.”
