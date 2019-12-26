Expanding healthy options in Huntsville

Locals no longer have to travel to Houston or College Station for south-of-the-border snacks and fresh pressed juices. Fruitpia Loco Snacks on Sam Houston Avenue now offers sweet and healthy options for everyone to enjoy.
“We kind of wanted to do a little bit of both worlds – a little bit of the healthy side with a little bit of the Loco Snacks menu,” Fruitopia Loco Snacks co-owner Erik Puente said.
Fruitpoia Loco Snacks opened December 12 next to Your CBD Store on Sam Houston Avenue as part self-serve concept and part made-to-order menu specialities.
Adventurous customers can grab a bowl and fill it up with their choice of fruits and toppings, with the price being determined by weight. The Loco Snacks menu offers fresh pressed juices and shakes, corn-in-a-cup and more Mexican snack specialities.
“It’s just a lot of the snacks and goodies from south of the border that we would have to go all the way to Houston at times to buy,” Erik said.
Essential Mexican snacks such as mangonadas, chamoyadas and chicharrón preparados are considered specialties of the establishment, and are available to order off of the Loco Snacks menu.
“There’s a lot of the hispanic community that are like us, our Sunday ritual was church, then let’s go to Houston to get corn-in-a-cup,” Fruitopia Loco Snacks co-owner Zuremi Puente said.
The smoothie bar was originally Zuremi’s idea, which she had been persistently pursuing for several years until fate finally fell into place.
Zuremi, a follower of the keto diet, looks for ways to give healthy options to the community while still keeping things sweet and offers a little something for everyone.
“I also want to focus on people that have diabetes, they can’t have stuff that has sugar in it, so I want to offer them snacks that they can enjoy without worrying,” Zuremi said. “It’s hard, my father-in-law has diabetes and it’s hard for him to eat any kind of snack, so in here we have stuff that we can offer him.”
Each order from the snack menu is carefully prepared to order, and though preparations may take a bit longer, the final product is worth the wait.
“All of our stuff, you order it, and we’re cleaning, cutting and blending (the fruit to order),” Erik said.
All of the fruits that are used are a seasonal variety, and the owners try to purchase as much as possible from the local farmers market.
Zuremi personally recommends the green juice made of grapes, spinach, orange juice, pineapple and honey, however the couple notes that smoothie bowls are becoming quite popular.
The smoothie and snack bar has been a new venture for the Puente family, and thrives on the wants and criticisms of the public. Suggestions for snacks and choices of fruits to their business hours are all taken into consideration and have helped shape the establishment.
Based off of customer interest, Fruitpoia may begin opening for late night hours Tuesday and Thursdays until 3 a.m.
Until then, Fruitopia Loco Snacks is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. at 1501 Sam Houston Avenue.
