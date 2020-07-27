A joint effort to bring widespread testing to Walker County could soon be finalized.
During Monday’s meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court, Commissioner Bill Daugette laid out a four-step plan that would earmark nearly $1.7 million in county and city CARES Act funds towards a seven-day testing site at Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
“The call for testing has skyrocketed as more and more people have been exposed to COVID-19 in Walker County,” Daugette said. “Our community has a very high percentage of people that don’t have insurance for one reason or the other, and for the most part those people are the husbands, wives and children of those who work for our various state entities. Many may not be able to get tested, because they can’t afford it. This would be a free system that they can call up and get tested at no cost.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, is a $2 trillion stimulus rescue package to aid individuals, businesses and communities throughout the U.S. affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19. In Texas, counties and cities with fewer than 500,000 residents received $55 per resident.
Walker County has received $328,548 cash in CARES funding and an additional $1.3 million in reimbursable funds. The city of Huntsville was allotted $455,983 in cash and $1.82 million reimbursable funds.
Under Daugette’s plan, which is expected to be mirrored by the city of Huntsville, the county would partner with the Walker County Hospital District and Huntsville Memorial Hospital to administer the test at a rate of $250 per test. The commissioner said that that hospital’s rate would encompass all of the expenses that it would incur to run the program.
Walker County would allocate approximately $700,000 towards the program, while the city would earmark $1 million. The money would be funneled through the Walker County Hospital District as a “pass-through,” to HMH.
Daugette said that the program would provide testing from 4-8 p.m. daily, including the availability of remote testing in rural areas across the county. Commissioners noted that if warranted, the county would still receive testing through the Texas Department of Emergency Management, which has tested over 1,500 people at the county fairgrounds.
However, it is expected that the free tests under the counties and city’s program would be exclusive for Walker County residents.
Daugette noted that he would formalize his plan and present it to the state emergency management office for approval, while the city’s plan could be finalized as early as Aug. 4. If all approvals are finalized in time, the local entities are expected to begin the testing program in mid-August.
—
See more from Monday’s meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court in future editions of The Item.
