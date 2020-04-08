'Everything I need is right here'

Arlie Mathews never imagined celebrating a birthday under these circumstances, however if he’s being honest, he never imagined celebrating being 101 at all.
“How do I feel about it? Well I’m just going to be one year-old,” Mathews joked.
“He thinks the odometer clicks over at 100,” Mathews’ nephew Robert Maninger added.
Born in 1919, Mathews has lived an adventurous life. He was a real-life cowboy in Colorado before enlisting in the United States Navy during WWII, where he served in the European and Pacific theaters as a mechanic. After returning to the United States, Mathews led a long career as a mechanic and engineer, always working with his hands.
Coming from a large family of nine brothers and sisters, and the camaraderie of being in the Navy, it’s only natural that Mathews would embrace technology and its ability to connect us to familiar faces, especially when we can’t physically meet.
Mathews’ past birthdays have been a mix of “just another day” to roaring celebrations, however reaching anywhere near 101 years-old calls for bringing out all of the stops.
“Last year, we had a big party and that was fun,” Mathews said.
The family celebrated with a reunion in Oklahoma where they rented an event space to hold over 120 guests. Mathews then flew to Arizona, where he spent 45 years of his life living in Tempe, and celebrated with his friends there before returning home to Huntsville to round out the festivities with a third party.
“He partied for about a month last year,” Maninger said.
However, several weeks into the age of social distancing, we are experiencing a new way to live life and celebrate its special moments as technology brings us closer together.
Thanks to a computer or smartphone, milestones such as Mathews’ 101 birthday can still be celebrated with friends and family – all from the safety of their respective homes. While videos of socially distant birthday car parades circulates the internet, today Mathews will have not one, but three virtual birthday parties, providing a more personal opportunity to chat with friends and family over cake.
“We’ve got family scattered all over the nation and we’ve got a bunch of people that were like family to him that still live in Arizona, and so we set up a couple of meetings with different groups so that they could see him and wish him happy birthday,” Maninger said.
Were we not currently in the midst of a virus particularly infectious to the elderly, Mathews would certainly be doing “something wild” – hunting, fishing or perhaps hosting another large-scale party like last year. However for Mathews, a birthday is not about a lavish party, but simply about enjoying the company of friends and family. Enjoying the day at home where he lives with his youngest sister and nephew is more than enough for Mathews.
“Everything I could need is right here,” Mathews said.