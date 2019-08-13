The city of Huntsville will commemorate the 99th anniversary of the 19th Amendment allowing women the right to vote from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 16, at the Huntsville Public Library Community Room.
Councilmember Dee Howard Mullins will be hosting the event that will include a short historical presentation by Nancy Baker.
“We will be featuring slideshows and videos on the history of Suffrage,” Howard Mullins said. “We will also have a mock election taking place and books on display for all ages about voting and suffrage.”
The public is invited to come hear a proclamation and enjoy cake and punch with members of local political parties.
“This event is a great opportunity for us to celebrate our ability to come together and make a difference, man or woman, without separating our rights as citizens of the United States to cast a vote,” Howard Mullins said. "We hope to see many of our elected officials in attendance as we honor those who came before us."
The Huntsville Public Library is located at 1219 13th Street.
