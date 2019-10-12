Huntsville residents and farmers living on the edge of the city limits were caught by surprise, as water rates in the extraterritorial jurisdiction saw a 40% increase from the previous year.
Under a rate increase, which went into effect on October 1, homeowners within the ETJ will pay a multiple of 1.75, as compared to customers within the Huntsville city limits. That is a jump from a 1.25 multiple the prior year and below the 2.0 multiple, which is allowed under state law.
The added revenue is expected to generate the city nearly $200,000 in the new budget year.
“State laws allows cities to go up to double for customers outside city limits ... we decided not to do that,” city manager Aron Kulhavy said. “As part of the budget process we looked at tweaking it a little since it is more expensive for the city to provide water and sewer outside of our city limits.”
ETJ customers will still remain below neighboring utility districts with Walker County Special Utility District charging $41 for the first 3,000 gallons, while Riverside SUD sits at $50.95 and Phelps SUD at $34 for the same amount of water. The city of Huntsville rate is $22.75 for the first 3,000 gallons.
“We are still the cheapest in the area,” Kulhavy said. “When you compare us to Conroe it is considerably cheaper, as they double their rates for customers within the ETJ.”
Other city services saw an increase with the new budget, as city council approved a 5% increase on the base and volumetric rates for wastewater, which was the first rate increase in 17 years.
Walker County citizens who live outside the city limits also saw an increase in trash disposal at the transfer station, as city officials raised the minimum price to $20. City residents saw a $10 minimum increase.
“When it came down to it, people within the city were subsidizing customers who live outside the city and that is something we had to fix,” Kulhavy added.
