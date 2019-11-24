Esteemed Judge Donald L. Kraemer not seeking re-election

In just three terms, 12th Judicial District Judge Donald L. Kraemer has left quite the impact.
At 74 years-old, Kraemer will be forced to leave the bench in response to a constitutional amendment that allows the legislature to implement an age limit for appellate and district judges. Texas prohibits these judges from serving beyond the elected term in which they reach the age of 74.
“Think about it – who all can run against me? A lawyer who lives in this district, and presumably, that lawyer is going to be practicing in my court. Lawyers are a little bit uncomfortable running against the judge that may be reviewing all of their cases,” Kraemer said. “Therefore, (the judges) get old, senile and they just keep running and staying on the bench … So if you have an age limit, that prevents them from going beyond that particular point.”
If Kraemer could run again, he certainly would, however his retirement won’t mean the end of his days serving on the bench. He intends to take Senior Judge status, which will allow him to serve by assignment to different districts across the state.
However, he will no longer be allowed to hear cases in the courts he has called home for nearly five decades.
“It’s easier to be a judge in Houston or Dallas where you don’t know anyone that comes in front of you … I hope, that I will be able to be known as someone who gave everyone a fair hearing, that did not show favoritism toward one party or the other, and tried to follow the law” Kraemer said.
Kraemer’s law career began in Huntsville nearly five decades ago, though his roots trace west of the Piney Woods.
“Before I moved here, I had no contact at all with Walker County or Huntsville. My parents were cotton farmers in a little town called Rosebud, which is outside of Waco and Temple,” Kraemer said, deciding his junior year of high school that he wanted to be a lawyer.
“I know it sounds altruistic, but that desire was to help people and I am happy to say that I still have that same feeling,” Kraemer said.
Kraemer graduated from Texas Lutheran College and was admitted to the University of Texas law school in 1967, however a change in draft laws in 1968 lead to the aspiring lawyer being drafted out of law school during his second year, and into the jungles of Vietnam.
Kramer entered the Army Infantry in June of 1969, and completed a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1970-71, before returning home and to finish his final year of law school.
The lawyer found a job as staff council at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, assisting with writs of habeas corpus, innocence issues and civil work, before being asked to join then Walker County District Attorney Jerry Sandel, covering five counties.
“I told my wife we were going to live here a year or two and then move off somewhere – that was 47 years ago, that didn’t quite work out,” Kraemer said.
Kraemer’s career continued to rise as he entered into private practice with Jack Haney in 1976, where he stayed for 32 years before being elected to the bench in 2008, although the career move was not one he aspired to.
Kraemer’s announcement to run for the bench followed former Judge Bill McAdams’ announcement that he was not seeking re-election after a lengthy five-term run. Kraemer was encouraged by his peers to seek election, and was lucky enough to have no opponents for all three of his elections.
In his 12 elected years of service, Kraemer set a goal of “knocking down the dockets,” and found success in doing so in Madison and Grimes Counties, however due to a lack of court time, Walker County posed a challenge.
“I don’t think I’ve made a huge difference in this world because of the work that I’ve done, but I’ve never had a desire to go to Houston and be in an enlarged law firm and represent large companies or things of that nature. My desire has been to represent regular folks, like we have here in Walker county and in the surrounding areas,” Kraemer said.
“I adopted this city, and the city didn’t adopt me – you have to live here for 15 generations to really be a Huntsvillian, but the city and Walker county has been good to me.”