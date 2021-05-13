After just five months and several thousands of distributed vaccinations later, the Walker County vaccination hubs will be closing this summer due to a decline in demand.
“When it started, it was 500 (shots) per day, and we were filling up immediately. Now, we’re seeing more along the lines of 300 per day, which is decent, but it’s going down even further than that,” said Dr. Lane Aiena, director of Walker County COVID Medical Response.
The final community-wide vaccination events have been planned through June. After that, the walkercountyvaccinate.com registration website will be terminated, to remove the barrier that some struggle with in accessing the internet. All vaccination efforts will then be transferred to local physicians, through whom patients can have any questions answered and receive their shots by appointment.
“What I’ve noticed in my clinic, is a lot of the patients that won’t go to the event are willing to get the shot after they have some questions answered from their clinician, but obviously that’s not a service we can provide at mass vaccination events,” Aiena said.
According to Aiena, he’s noticed that roughly one-third of people in Walker County are ready to immediately receive the vaccine at an event and largely have at this point, while one-third would be willing to get it after speaking with their physician and the last third do not want the shot at all.
State data shows that 36.28% of the Walker County population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while fully vaccinated individuals make up just 21.91%. The drastic difference in numbers could be a mix between individuals waiting for their second dose, the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine counting as only a first dose or a rising trend of some choosing to simply forego their second shot.
“I would obviously advise against that attitude. It is good that there is some protection with the first dose, but all of the data points to saying that you’re going to be more protected and likely protected longer if you go ahead and get that second dose,” Aiena said. “I definitely recommend patients put in the extra 15 to 30 minutes at our events, tops, going in, getting that second dose and getting out of there.”
Seeing the events come to an end is bittersweet for the Huntsville Family Medicine physician. Aiena spearheaded the community vaccination efforts for the county, fighting for vaccine allotment, organizing vaccination events and serving as public information officer for the area.
“It worries me that once these events are over, inherently, it’s going to be a little more difficult to get that second shot, so I really hope that people want the shot, go ahead and get it in these last couple of months that we are going to offer it on the community level,” Aiena said.
“On the one hand, I’m so proud of Walker County and I’m so proud of the work we’ve done,” Aiena said, thanking the efforts of Butch Davis with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, his clinic, Huntsville Family Medicine, and the many volunteers that made the events happen. “On the other hand, it’s going to be nice to get back to being a full time doctor and a full time dad and taking that third job off of the list, so to speak.”
