A burglary in broad daylight saw two men make off with $600 worth of tools Wednesday morning in Huntsville.
Officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of Summer Lane around 1 p.m., when a victim reported seeing two men stealing equipment from his garage. Police were advised by the victim that two black men between 35-40 years-of-age stole an air compressor and generator, valued around $600, while he was home around noon.
Before officers arrived, police say the men took off in a grey Chevrolet pick-up truck.
“We have entered the item’s serial numbers as stolen, so if they are pawned, we will be alerted,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “These types of thefts do not typically occur during the daytime, but this shows that it is important to always keep doors and garages locked.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
