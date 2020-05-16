For one Huntsville High School history teacher, the job is more than just covering state-mandated learning.
Heather Schroeder’s career in education began unconventionally – after spending her early adult life at home raising her four kids, she didn’t begin her teaching career until the first day of school nine years ago on her fortieth birthday.
“My degree was in sociology, so I always saw myself in some type of human services, counseling, working with people,” said Heather Schroeder, a US history teacher at Huntsville High School. “When I think about what my role is as a teacher, it taps right into that.”
Schroeder transferred to the district just seven years ago.
“It’s really rewarding when you hear a kid say, ‘I never liked history until I took your class,’ or, ‘I’m going to be a history teacher now,’” Schroeder said.
However, for Schroeder and most teachers, it’s the relationships formed with the students that keep them on this career path.
“It’s really so much more than teaching about the constitution or the wars, it’s really about the relationships that I make with these kids – that’s the thing that they’re going to remember,” Schroeder said. “I know it sounds really cliche, but it’s so true.”
The duties of a teacher extends beyond the curriculum. A large part of Schroeder’s job is mentoring her students, validating them, giving life lessons and holding conversations.
“We see them all day, every day. Even when they’re not in our class, we see them in the halls,” the veteran educator said. “We just have a unique opportunity to be a positive person in their life. They don’t all have that, so it’s such a big part of what I do.”
For Schroeder, it’s these relationships that have taken the biggest toll from the COVID-19 pandemic as she can no longer be a part of their daily lives at home.
“The virtual thing has been really tough,” Schroeder said. “It’s one of the hardest things that I think as a teacher most of us have ever done. We stay in this career for those personal relationships.”
While the transition to virtual classes has been difficult for Schroeder, she notes that it has been equally difficult for her students without the face-to-face interactions and feeling of obligation.
While some of her students have met with her online to let her know how much they are missing the routine of school and seeing their favorite teachers and friends every day, not many of her students go on Google Meet to discuss lessons.
Furthermore, accountability among those that normally struggled to turn in assignments throughout the year is suffering even more as they are experiencing more freedom at home.
“There are kids that haven’t shown up at all, maybe that’s because they don’t have the parental support that’s guiding them to do it, but I’m trying really hard to get kids’ work turned in, because I don’t want them to not get credit for the class,” Schroeder said.
Suddenly having to take responsibility for themselves and their education has become a lesson in growing up that has come quicker than expected for many students. However, Schroeder is working to ensure that no student falls through the cracks.
“The whole thing has been a real struggle and there’s had to be a lot of grace on our part, which is fine because we are in a very unique situation,” Schroeder said.
Maintaining communication between parents, students and teacher is what Schroeder has focused on to make sure that no one gets left behind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.