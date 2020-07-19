Ending the racial divide

Nia Williams used to be enthralled in politics. While growing up, she watched elections like it was her favorite television show, and even joked about running for president of the United States.
While her interests have drawn her to pursue a career in music therapy for NICU babies, Williams has made it full circle, finding herself leading as president of the Huntsville Black Lives Matter group.
“Young people tend to feel like we don’t have a voice and like we have no way to get active and effect change in our cities and our communities,” Williams said. “I think that the only way to effect change is to be the change.”
After mounting tensions in the community over a false Black Lives Matter rumor last weekend, Williams hoped that by stepping forward as the president, the community’s positive perception of her would help eradicate any misguided thoughts about the group.
“I’m about helping people, praying about change, having conversations and just helping get our community and the world into a better place,” Williams said.
As a scholar in the music therapy program at Sam Houston State University and an office aid in the communications college, Williams is well known, admired and respected among her peers. However, she may be more familiar to others for her presence at the County Commissioner’s Court, where she has been making her mark arguing to remove the Walker County Courthouse Confederate monument.
At just 25 years-old, Williams has stood before the county’s leaders, begging the question time and again, “how can you not hear or see us?”
While slavery and Jim Crow eras might be in the past, inequality, prejudice and a burden to bear still lies in the undertones of society.
“Just because you don’t see it, does not mean that it’s not happening … because it is not your experience does not make it any less valid or any less real,” Williams said.
What is it like to be someone who is not the ‘norm’ in Huntsville? What is it like to be a young black man in Huntsville? What is it like to be a young gay teen in Huntsville? According to Williams, Home Sweet Huntsville is not so sweet for everyone.
The group’s peaceful protests are antagonized weekly by a man fixated on Williams’ younger brothers, Mustapha and Jules Williams, who have served as prominent faces to the movement. The group's president says that the man has threatened to burn their house down, uses derogatory slurs and has outwardly attempted to incite violence and fear among the group.
“We can’t draw the blinds on one aspect and then call Huntsville ‘Home Sweet Huntsville,’ because it isn’t really home. Who is it home for, is it home for everyone? Or home for only a certain percentage of people?” Williams asked. “Until we know that, we’re not really a community.”
According to Williams, removing the Confederate monument would be a start. However, in the future, Williams sees them becoming more active in the community by building strong relationships, working with charities, telling more accurate stories of black history and getting involved with the local youth.
“The general idea is that we want to be a beacon of hope for the community. We really want to educate people and we want to be a voice for the people who are under that ‘black lives society’ – those who aren’t fully accepted or acknowledged by the general society for a variety of reasons, be it skin color, gender identity, religious backgrounds and stuff like that,” Williams said. “We never said that all lives don’t matter, or that police lives don’t matter.”
However, she hopes that the community can come together over conversations to produce progress and a community that is truly for everybody.
“This is a movement, not a moment. We’re here for the long haul and we just want to make Huntsville better. Huntsville doesn’t have to be a city where there’s two sides to the story, let’s make it one,” Williams said.