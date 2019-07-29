Walker County commissioners will take their first votes Wednesday on a proposed $39.2 million county budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year — a budget that reduces tax rates, while funding at least a 4% pay raise for all county employees.
The four commissioners and county judge agreed to the pay increases, which would offer all employees a minimum raise of $1,750 per year. Patricia Allen, the county’s auditor, said the raises could be funded with a healthy fund balance still available. The total cost of the raises is budgeted at $549,524.
“There was a lot of discussion on the effect of the flat 4% raise to lower-paid employees,” Allen said. “With this model, all employees will get at least that $1,750 raise.”
The 2019-20 budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than it did last year with an additional $997,130 to be levied, which is an increase of approximately 5%. Much of the new property taxes are from new property being added to the tax roll, accounting for $657,809.
The proposal called for a $0.5018 per $100 taxable assessed evaluation, with $0.469 being used for maintenance and operations and $0.0328 for debt. The proposed tax rate would be a $0.047 decrease from this year.
Also included on the proposed budget is a new deputy constable for Precinct 3 with a one-time expense of $19,407 and ongoing expenses of $72,873. The budget also calls for five new vehicles for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, totaling $243,541 and $338,612 for a new ambulance and Stryker cots for the Walker County EMS.
The budget also increases the road and bridge fund by $1,008,574 and the general projects fund by $348,178.
Other additions to the budget includes:
• The addition of detention officer and legal secretary positions, totaling $102,134.
• An additional $50,000 for inmate prescription coverage.
• An additional $35,000 for improvements to the Walker County Courthouse.
The budget is expected to be finalized for public review Wednesday during a special session at 9 a.m. A public hearing is expected to be scheduled for August 19 during that meeting.
