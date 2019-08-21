A worker at a Huntsville Shell station was reportedly hit with a metal rod outside the store Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the report around midnight at the Shell station, located in the 1000 block of MLK Drive. Police spoke to both the victim and suspect who gave different accounts of the same story. Officers say the suspect was trespassing and refused to leave when asked, and began yelling at the victim. Police say the victim picked up a tree branch to scare the suspect off, but the suspect grabbed a metal pipe and hit the victim in the leg.
“We are still working to investigate the story and get to the truth,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We will make the proper arrest when our investigation is complete.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
