Elkins Lake raises money for senior center

Elkins Lake community members recently raised over $1,900 in monetary donations and 528 nonperishable food items during a community-wide shred event.
Stacey Loll, the director of the Walker County Senior Center and Paul Armstrong, Vice President for the Elkins Lake Community Association visited with Elkins Lake residents as they dropped off paper to be shredded. The donations will go towards helping the center reopen, after being closed for over a year due to COVID-19.
The senior center serves as a gathering spot for many area seniors, who begin gathering daily as early as 7 a.m. for coffee and refreshments and catching up with one another.
The meal service delivery requires 35 drivers every week, who deliver hot meals to eight routes every Monday through Friday. You can volunteer as a driver, amongst other volunteer opportunities by contacting Loll at the Senior Center.. The Center is located at 340 SH 75 N. in Huntsville. More information can be found at seniorcenterwalkercounty.com or by calling 936-295-6151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.