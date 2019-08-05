A Playstation 4, a set of headphones and a backpack were stolen from a Huntsville apartment over the weekend.
Officers say the suspect entered the unit at the Arbors apartments, located at 828 Bowers Blvd., between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The suspect allegedly stole a Playstation 4, set of headphones and a Northface backpack, valued at $550.
“We may have a suspect in mind, but we are still processing the scene,” HPD Lt. Landrum said. “We will take the appropriate action when our investigation is complete.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
