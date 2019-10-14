A Macbook and Xbox console were stolen by two masked men from an apartment unit Saturday in Huntsville.
Officers say they were dispatched to the Gateway Apartments, located in the 5000 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday, after a resident reported two unknown men in her shared apartment. Police say the masked suspects entered the unit, came across the resident and told her to remain quiet, before she went to her room and locked the door.
Authorities say the suspects stole the Macbook and Xbox from a different resident’s room while he was away.
“The resident did the right thing to keep herself safe and contacting us,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are processing the scene and hope to make an arrest soon.”
