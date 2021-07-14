An election bill that sparked a walkout in Austin has made its way through the Texas Senate.
On Tuesday, Senate Bill 1, a piece of legislation that supporters say is designed to enhance election integrity passed the Texas Senate with a party-line vote of 18-4. However, GOP leadership admitted that the bill could die if a quorum is not reached in the Texas House.
“Final passage of this bill into law will require the House Democrats who have fled the state to avoid voting on this bill to return to the Texas House for a quorum. If they do not, this bill will die, but the Senate will continue to pass SB 1 over and over again until the House finally has a quorum,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a release.
Senate Bill 1 covers many of the same elections provisions that failed to pass in May, when House Democrats broke quorum in the final days of the legislative session to avoid voting on the bill.
The bill includes proposals to ban drive-thru and 24-hour voting options like those that were employed by large metropolitans during the coronavirus outbreak. Senate Bill 1 also enhances access for partisan poll watchers and prohibits local election officials from sending out unsolicited applications to request mail-in ballots. It also includes new voter identification requirements for absentee voters.
Senate Republicans attempted to cast criticisms of the bill as misleading and partisan, and spotlight what they called the legislation’s positive provisions, like an effort to ensure that employers allowed workers time off to cast their ballots during early voting and adding ways for people whose signatures on mail ballots were in question to verify their signatures.
But Democrats, civil rights groups and voting rights advocates have expressed concern that the bill could make it more difficult to vote, particularly for marginalized voters, by creating additional barriers to the ballot and increasing access by poll watchers who could intimidate voters.
“The work of the people of Texas needs to get done,” State Senator Charles Schwertner said in a social media post. “The Democrats who ran away need to come back. They need to argue these very important issues in their respective chambers, vigorously argue it. But in the end, it needs to be settled here, where they are elected to serve.”
